The Edmonton Oilers are finishing the season without superstar forward Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl was injured in a recent game against the Nashville Predators. Initially, it did not seem as if the injury to the Oilers star was serious. However, he was officially ruled out for the regular season with a lower-body injury.

Draisaitl's importance to the Oilers cannot be overstated. He is one of the best players in the world, and a main reason for the success they have enjoyed over the last couple years. However, general manager Stan Bowman recently described this situation as a “blessing in disguise.”

“He’ll be rested and he’ll be fresh for the playoffs,” Bowman told NHL.com from the League’s GM meetings. “This will be the second year in a row he’ll have missed some time leading in and he’s always unbelievable in the playoffs.”

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The Oilers are currently in a playoff spot, but their spot in the postseason is not entirely secure. Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division, tied with the Pacific-leading Anaheim Ducks with 77 points. However, the Vegas Golden Knights are one point behind them. And the Los Angeles Kings are six points back.

Falling into the Wild Card race appears unlikely at this time. Losing Draisaitl does shakeup the equation, though. Edmonton has to pull itself together and get through these last 13 games without one of the best players in the world. How they respond will certainly make or break their playoff hopes.

The Oilers return to the ice on Thursday night when they take on the Florida Panthers in a rematch from the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.