The Edmonton Oilers have had a solid year, but they're going to be without one of their key pieces for the rest of the regular season. It was announced that Leon Draisaitl's lower-body injury was going to keep him out, but there is some optimism that he could return, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“Oilers GM Stan Bowman on Leon Draisaitl: If everything goes as scheduled, he should be back at end of the regular season Does not need surgery,” Friedman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If Draisaitl could return at the end of the season, that would be big as they try to make a deep run in the postseason, as they've done the past few seasons.

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Draisaitl was a big part of the Oilers, and he had 97 points in 65 games, which consisted of 35 goals and 62 assists. He was injured after a hard hit from Ozy Wiesblatt in the first period of their game against the Nashville Predators. Draisaitl tried to come back in for some shifts, but when the second period started, he wasn't on the ice.

The Oilers are currently 33-26-9, and this is a crucial part of the season for them. They're currently in third place in the Pacific Division, as they trail the first-place Anaheim Ducks by two points, and are one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

It will have to be next man up for the Oilers now, and Jason Dickinson is supposed to be the second-line center while Draisaitl is out for the upcoming stretch.