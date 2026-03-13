When the Edmonton Oilers traded Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Tristan Jarry, they believed they would be improving their goaltending. But that has not been the case as the Oilers' goaltending and defense continue to struggle. A recent post by Sportsnet Stats displayed that Jarry has struggled immensely.

“Tristan Jarry since his Oilers debut on December 13 – .855 save% (58th out of 60 qualified goalies) 4.17 GAA (60th of 60 qualified goalies) * Minimum 10 GP,” Sportsnet Stats posted on X.

It has not been an easy transition for the former Penguins goalie. Moreover, there were reports that Jarry clashed with teammates recently, further illustrating how tough it's been for him. The Oilers even brought in Connor Ingram as another option at one point, but it has not translated to much success.

Despite having Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the best superstars in the hockey world, the Oilers have not been able to win consistently. Edmonton is second in goals and sixth in shooting percentage. But they are also 29th in goals against.

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Jarry's struggles continued in Dallas, as he allowed seven goals on 27 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Stars. Things started horribly early, as he allowed a goal 1:23 into the game. It was 3-0 Stars by the time the first period ended. When the Oilers don't score first, they tend to struggle. Jarry has allowed five goals in his last three starts and four of five. Additionally, he has allowed at least four goals in six straight starts and seven of his last eight.

The numbers don't favor Jarry, right now. If the Oilers are to contend for the Stanley Cup, and finish the story this time, they will need him to perform much better down the stretch.