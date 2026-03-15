The Edmonton Oilers are hanging on to the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division despite a 4-4-1 record since the Olympic break. Goaltending has continued to be an issue, but it was not addressed at the NHL trade deadline. Edmonton made a trade earlier in the year for Tristan Jarry, but he has been brutal since the move. On Sunday, coach Kris Knoblauch named Connor Ingram the Oilers' starting goalie.

“Knoblauch acknowledging today that Connor Ingram is their starting goalie and will be given starts as such. He also said they’ll need Jarry down the stretch, and that improvement for him starts in practice to find confidence,” TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported.

Jarry was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Oilers in December and has played 15 games since. In those appearances, he has a dreadful .854 save percentage and paltry 4.17 goals-against average. According to MoneyPuck, Jarry is 66th among 92 qualified goalies in Goals Saved Above Expected with -3.7.

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The Oilers have been to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last two seasons, but lost to the Florida Panthers both times. Goaltending has been a topic of debate in Alberta, as Stuart Skinner was outdueled by Sergei Bobrovsky in each series. After a rough start to the year, Edmonton parted with Skinner in the Jarry trade. Since joining the Penguins, Skinner has improved his goals-against average from 2.83 to 2.72.

Ingram was traded by the Utah Mammoth to the Oilers before the season began. In 20 appearances this season, he has a .891 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average. Those numbers may be enough to unleash Edmonton's dominant offense in the playoffs and finally win the Stanley Cup. But Jarry will be ready, and it will be up to Knoblauch to ride the hot hand in the spring.

The Oilers host the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.