The Edmonton Oilers are desperately trying to hold onto a playoff spot, sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. In Sunday's win over the Nashville Predators, the Oilers experienced a scare as Leon Draisaitl left the game with an injury.

Now, an update has been provided on the injury status of the Oilers' superstar, according to a release by NHL.com.

“Leon Draisaitl will not play when the Oilers host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday,” the post reads.

Draisaitl left the game after taking a hit from Ozzy Wiesblatt of the Predators in the first period. He did not return to the game. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said the team will know more this week. Still, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet believes this could be a longer-term injury.

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“So I think 15 or 14 games left for the Edmonton Oilers, I hear perhaps many of them may be without Leon Draisaitl. He took a hit Sunday night, Ozzy Wiesblatt. Another star now with a hit, I don’t know, I’ve only seen the hit once or twice, I think it looked okay… Perhaps, you know, a suspected knee injury here, which may fall into that category, kind of like Sid Crosby, maybe week to week here.

“If he finds a way to get a few games in at the end of the season, I think it would be a good thing. But we’ll see how it goes. What I’m told is week to week right now for Leon.”

The Oilers are currently four points in front of the Los Angeles Kings, who are the top team outside of the playoff picture. Meanwhile, they are just five points in front of the San Jose Sharks, who are their opponent on Tuesday night.

The Oilers are 33-26-9 on the season. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET from Rogers Place.