It has been an up-and-down season so far for the Edmonton Oilers. While the team is still in a playoff position, they have had their share of struggles. Earlier in the year, the team tried to address one issue, as the Oilers traded for Tristan Jarry to fix goaltending struggles.

Now it is being reported that Jarry is clashing with his Edmonton teammates, according to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

“There’s a lot of talk out there about Jarry got into it in practice with some of his teammates out there. It’s been a hard year for the Oilers,” said Friedman on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

This is not completely surprising, as players who left Edmonton at the trade deadline seemed pleased to be out of that situation. One of those was Andrew Mangiapane, who spoke about joining the Chicago Blackhawks and getting out of Alberta, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“It was a little tough sledding there in Edmonton. I'm happy to get out and have a nice restart and be with a good organization here,” Mangiapane said.

Frustration building for Oilers in 2025-26

Clearly, players in Edmonton are frustrated. The Oilers sit third right now in the Pacific Division, and are just three points behind the Anaheim Ducks for first place. Meanwhile, they are just four points up on the San Jose Sharks, who are currently outside of the playoff picture.

Article Continues Below

“You reach the point where the fun goes away, and it’s like we’re banging our head against the ceiling, and we’re trying to break through. Edmonton, there’s only one place to go. They’ve been in the Final twice in a row, and that’s where I think things get really hard on you, because success is only measured in one way, and losing is painful. And I think a lot of the challenges for the Oilers, I think kind of run through that,” continued Friedman.

Friedman is not the only one who seems to be concerned about the situation in Edmonton, specifically when it comes to Jarry. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now has also noticed a concerning situation with the netminder.

“There’s some extraneous things that have me quite concerned with Tristan…I can read between the lines of what was going on the ice yesterday in practice. There seemed to be some [expletives] flying. I didn’t like that Jarry, when the Oilers lost 7-3 to Minnesota, talked about how the team is playing defensively in front of him,” said Stauffer.

“I watched him yesterday in practice, and he was getting beat in practice, and finally one of the leaders, you could see him [say], ‘You’ve got to push it more.’ And it’s both goalies. And that’s concerning.”

Edmonton has been criticized for its goaltending in the past, and that has not gone away this year, even with new players between the pipes.

The Oilers are 31-25-8 on the season. They return to the ice Tuesday night, visiting the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.