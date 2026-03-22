The San Francisco Giants are beginning to finalize their first roster under new manager Tony Vitello. It now officially won't include a veteran long bullpen arm.

The Giants have released left-hander Joey Lucchesi after signing fellow left-hander Ryan Borucki to a major league deal, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Lucchesi is hoping to find a major league opportunity outside of San Francisco.

Through his three appearances in spring training, the lefty holds a 3.00 ERA and a 2/0 K/BB ratio. However, that seemingly wasn't enough to make San Francisco's Opening Day bullpen. Based on his results from the 2025 season, it may not take long before he gets a new offer.

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Lucchesi made the full transition to bullpen in his first and now potentially only season with the Giants. Over a career-high 38 appearances, he held a 3.76 ERA and a 31/12 K/BB ratio. With starting experience under his belt, Lucchesi will be a long reliever for any team who signs him. They'll hope his first-year bullpen experiment wasn't a fluke.

When he does sign with a new team, and if/when he makes his return to MLB, it'll mark Lucchesi's eighth year in the major leagues. Over 119 games total, the lefty holds a 4.07 ERA and a 419/149 K/BB ratio. The Giants were his third team thus far.

Maybe he returns to the San Diego Padres or New York Mets. Or Lucchesi could join the fourth franchise of his MLB career. Ultimately, all the left-hander wants is a shot. And he wants to prove he can be a crucial arm out of the bullpen.