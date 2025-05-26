The Edmonton Oilers have wrestled control back in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars after a disastrous Game 1 loss, winning both Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead and get home-ice advantage back.

The Oilers offense usually gets most of the praise when things are going well in Edmonton, and understandably so. Connor McDavid is arguably the best player in hockey, and he scored two huge goals in Game 3 to break the game open. Leon Draisaitl also gets a ton of deserved praise for his team's success.

However, the two of them have not been the difference in this series so far. Stuart Skinner is playing the best hockey of his career and is the biggest reason the Oilers seem destined for a second consecutive Western Conference title.

Skinner shut the Stars out on 25 shots in Game 2 before stopping 33 of the 34 attempts he faced in Game 3. After another spectacular performance, Hall-of-Famers Martin Brodeur and Grant Fuhr both gave a shout out to the Edmonton netminder, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“In wins, he’s been great. It’s a grind for goalies in the playoffs,” Brodeur said, per LeBrun. “The reset really helped him out. Finally found his groove now. It’s amazing how people are critical of goalies in conference finals. It’s quite an achievement to get there; only four guys still standing after all.”

Fuhr echoed that sentiment and credited Skinner's resilience to respond to poor performances.

“I do think he has steadied things down,” he said. “It looks a lot like last year, where he had some tough games but was very resilient and bounced back.”

Skinner has three shutouts this postseason and has allowed just the one goal in his four victories, but head coach Kris Knoblauch has a tough decision around the corner. Calvin Pickard, who started over Skinner for a majority of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings and the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights, is returning from a leg injury soon.

Pickard replaced Skinner during that Kings series and played some good hockey, but Skinner has now caught fire against Dallas. It will be fascinating to see what direction the Oilers decide to go in net when Pickard is ready to go.