Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has his fair share of embarrassing starts in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that seems to be behind him now.

While NHL goalies are always vulnerable to humiliating performances between the pipes, it's not the case of late for Skinner. The 26-year-old netminder humbled the Dallas Stars anew on Sunday night during Game 3 of the Western Conference final at Rogers Place in Edmonton to improve his record in this postseason to 4-4 to go along with a .902 save percentage and 2.66 goals against average.

In Game 3, Skinner faced an aggressive Stars attack but emerged victorious, stopping 33 of the 34 shots on goal by Dallas to help the Oilers eke out a 6-1 win.

Over his last five starts, Skinner has gone 4-1 with only six goals allowed on 133 shots faced. Five of those scores came in Edmonton's 6-3 loss in Game 1 of the Stars series. Moreover, that stretch also includes three shutouts for Skinner, who shared after Game 3 that he feels like he's at the top of his game right now.

“I wish I felt it all the time,” Skinner said about being in the zone (h/t Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic). “That’s just something that comes with it. For myself, coming out of last game, too, I felt really good. I’m just trying to do my best to keep that going.”

Without Skinner's incredible effort in Game 3, the Oilers probably would have fallen prey to Dallas. The Stars dominated the possession battle in the contest, outshooting Edmonton, 34-24. Overall, Dallas had 76 shots to just 53 by the Oilers. Additionally, the Stars had 14 high-danger shots to only 11 by Connor McDavid and company.

Now up 2-1 in the Western Conference final, Skinner and the Oilers look to put Dallas on the verge of elimination this coming Tuesday, when Edmonton shoots for win No. 3 in the series.