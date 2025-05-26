The Edmonton Oilers have responded admirably from a Game 1 collapse in the Western Conference Finals, rebounding to win the next two games and take a 2-1 lead. Edmonton fans certainly would have been seeing ghosts of playoffs past after their team was outscored 5-0 in the third period of Game 1, but now the Oilers seem to be in full control.

Following a great team effort that resulted in a 3-0 road win in Game 2, Connor McDavid and Stuart Skinner excelled in Game 3 to help the Oilers pull away with a late victory. Skinner allowed just one goal on 34 shots in the victory while McDavid scored two goals to break the game open.

After the game, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked about McDavid's second goal, which came with just nine seconds remaining in the second period and gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame, via Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

“That changed the temperature in the dressing room and on the bench, just knowing that we had that two-goal lead,” Knoblauch said.

Stars head coach Peter DeBoer also called the goal a “back-breaker,” a fitting assessment considering how the game was going.

After McDavid's first goal gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead, a Jason Robertson goal cut that lead in half. The Stars dominated the second period for the most part, generating most of the chances and spending a majority of the period in the offensive zone. For much of that middle frame, it seemed as if the momentum was shifting.

McDavid's goal just before the two teams went to the locker room completely changed the vibe. The Oilers led by two at the second intermission, and it only took them three minutes in the third period to extend that lead to three on a goal by Zach Hyman. From there, they were off and running.

The Oilers have looked like the better team for a majority of this series, even in the first two periods of their Game 1 loss. Skinner is playing some of the best hockey of his career, and now McDavid is starting to heat up as well.

If the two of them can continue producing at this rate, it will be very difficult for the Stars to come back and make this a long series.