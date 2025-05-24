Even after a crushing loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Edmonton Oilers were able to come away with a split on the road against the Dallas Stars with a victory in Game 2. The Oilers dominated this one from start to finish, running away with a 3-0 victory that never felt in doubt.

The Oilers are usually known for their high-powered offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and that was on display in this game. However, it was their defense that was even more impressive. Edmonton responded to allowing six goals in Game 1, five of them coming in the third period, by shutting out a very talented Stars attack on Friday night.

After the game, Connor McDavid joked with some of Edmonton's doubters who think that his squad can't play defense.

"Yes, we can play defence." 😂 Connor McDavid's got jokes to start the media scrum after Game 2. pic.twitter.com/0j4ySihX4X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Oilers' defense deserves lot of credit for getting this win, but goaltender Stuart Skinner was the star of the show in this game. Skinner got his third shutout of the playoffs in Game 2 with a masterful performance that kept the Stars completely off the board and allowed Edmonton to walk away with the comfortable win.

Skinner faced 25 shots in this game from a very good Stars offense and stopped each and every one of them. The Oilers also did a great job at keeping the Stars from getting very many high-danger chances like they were able to generate in Game 1, which made Skinner's life much easier.

The Oilers have now been in control for five out of the six periods in this series, save for a 5-0 drubbing by Dallas in the third period of Game 1. That should give them plenty of confidence coming into Game 3 back in Canada, on top of the fact that Edmonton already beat the Stars at this same stage of the playoffs last season.

If the Oilers can put together two more complete performances on both ends of the ice like they did on Friday night, they have a great chance of taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. They have been the better team so far, but the Stars are more than capable of flipping the script.