In an NBA offseason packed with surprises, perhaps no team flipped the script more dramatically than the Houston Rockets. For the past three seasons, the Rockets were widely seen as a rebuilding squad, cultivating a highly athletic and exciting young core. But in the span of a few weeks, general manager Rafael Stone pulled off a shocking transformation: turning Houston from a playoff hopeful into a legitimate Western Conference contender. Their roster overhaul began with a jaw-dropping trade for Kevin Durant, a 36-year-old future Hall of Famer who is still playing at an All-NBA level.

Then came Dorian Finney-Smith, a seasoned 3-and-D wing with playoff mileage. The Rockets rounded things out by bringing back former franchise center Clint Capela, now slotted in as their third-string big man behind Steven Adams and Alperen Şengün.

Gone are Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Jock Landale. The Rockets also parted ways with Cam Whitmore and the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. And yet, despite those departures, it’s hard to argue Houston got anything less than a major upgrade across the board.

Still, for all the brilliance shown by Stone and the front office, one question remains unresolved. Who is going to be the floor general for this potential title contender?

Final Rockets move to complete 2025 NBA offseason: The PG gap that could cost them

As currently constructed, the Rockets possess a deep, versatile, playoff-ready roster. Durant adds elite scoring and gravity. Finney-Smith enhances their wing defense and spacing. Capela ensures they remain physical inside and provides insurance for Adams.

But no matter how good the rest of the rotation looks, contending teams need one thing above all else come April: a dependable, steady point guard, a player who can control tempo, initiate offense, and get the ball to scorers in their preferred spots. VanVleet accepted a pay cut this offseason, a sign that even he understands his time as a 35-minute-per-game starter is coming to an end. He’s still valuable in 15–20 minute spurts, especially in the playoffs. However, he can’t be the full-time answer.

The Rockets may already have that player in-house in Amen Thompson. But they might also need to look outward for additional help, and options like Malcolm Brogdon, Monte Morris, and Malik Beasley are all available in the 2025 free agency to varying degrees. Let’s break down each candidate, assess their fit, and explain why this decision could define Houston’s entire 2025-26 campaign.

Amen Thompson: The internal gamble for the Rockets

No one doubts Amen Thompson’s ceiling. At 6-foot-7 with elite athleticism, elite passing instincts, and defensive upside, he was selected No. 4 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft to be Houston’s lead guard of the future.

In limited opportunities last season, he flashed jaw-dropping speed in the open court and some dazzling passes in the half-court. But he also looked raw. His jumper remains unreliable. His decision-making still oscillates between brilliant and reckless. And he has yet to experience the mental strain of leading a team with championship expectations.

That’s the catch.

If this were a rebuilding year, handing Amen the keys would be a no-brainer. But Kevin Durant is 36. Steven Adams is 32 and coming off major surgery. Dorian Finney-Smith is on an expiring contract. This team isn’t playing the long game anymore.

For Houston, the question is not whether Amen Thompson is talented; it’s whether he’s ready now. If he falters in November and December, the Rockets could find themselves losing ground in a ruthless Western Conference. And with no true point guard alternative on the roster, that’s a gamble they may not afford to take.

Malcolm Brogdon: Rockets' smart and sensible solution

Malcolm Brogdon might be the perfect fit for Houston’s final puzzle piece.

He’s 6-foot-5, strong, poised, and has years of experience running offenses. Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year in 2023 and has career averages of 15 points and nearly 4.7 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.8% from deep.

He doesn’t need the ball to be effective. He doesn’t turn it over. And he’s perfectly comfortable deferring to stars, like Durant, Şengün, and Jabari Smith Jr., while still hitting big shots when the defense collapses.

Monte Morris: The low-maintenance stabilizer

If Brogdon is off the table or deemed too risky, Monte Morris represents a quietly excellent backup option.

Morris is the definition of a game manager. Over his career, he averages just 1.1 turnovers per game, an astonishing figure for a full-time point guard. He shoots well from deep (36%), makes smart reads, and always keeps the offense humming.

Morris won’t sell jerseys. But in the playoffs, he might win Houston a couple of games just by keeping the ship steady.

Malik Beasley: A scoring guard with playmaking potential?

Of all the names on this list, Malik Beasley might seem the most unconventional. He’s traditionally been a shooting guard known for floor spacing, not a classic table-setter.

But Beasley quietly averaged 2.6 assists per game last season and improved his on-ball decision-making. In three-guard lineups, he’s shown the ability to act as a secondary ball handler and even initiate sets in a pinch.

Free agent deal?

If Beasley, Morris, and Malcolm are still unsigned or lingering on the veteran minimum market, Houston could scoop them up for next to nothing. It’s a low-risk swing with clear upside.

Now it’s time to complete the roster. Bring in the right point guard, not a star, just a steady hand. That’s the last piece of this championship puzzle.