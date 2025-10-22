The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Leon Draisaitl has spoken about concerns regarding the offense for the Oilers.

Part of the concern may have been the goal-scoring drought of Connor McDavid, but he broke that on Tuesday.

McDavid rips home his first of the season!

McDavid took a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the powerplay late in the first period, beating Linus Ullmark for his first goal of the season. The star forward still leads the team in points this year, even with finding the back of the net just once. He has seven helpers on the campaign to give him eight total points.

This is the longest time McDavid has gone without a goal to start a season, scoring his first goal in his seventh game of the year. Last season was the previous longest goal-scoring drought to start a season, as the future Hall of Famer scored in the fifth game of the year. He still lit the lamp 26 times in 2024-25.

McDavid has often scored early in the season. Prior to last year, the longest streak without a goal to start the season was with him scoring in his third game of the year. That was back in 2015-16, his rookie season. Meanwhile, he has two hat tricks in the first game of the season in his career, and two in the second game. Regardless, McDavid looks for the best scoring opportunity for the team as a whole.

“Superstar players see things different than we do. So Connor will see a scoring opportunity but he also sees three other options at the same time. He can quickly do the calculations in his head and decide Option 3 is the best option,” said Rob Brown, a former NHL player and current analyst, to the Edmonton Journal.

Hopefully, this drought is not a sign of things to come. McDavid's 26 goals last year were the fewest since his rookie season. He still amassed 100 points for the eighth time in nine years in 2024-25.

The Oilers are now 3-3-1 on the year after the OT triumph over the Senators. Jake Walman was the hero in the extra frame, getting his team back to .500.

McDavid will get a chance to score his second goal of the season on Thursday as Edmonton hosts the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place.