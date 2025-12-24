The issue some people have with best-on-best international hockey returning to the NHL is that the schedule can get rigorous. While some players hate the schedule, Edmonton Oilers' superstar Connor McDavid is thriving in it, according to Mark Spector via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I like the schedule,” McDavid commented after Tuesday night's game. “The schedule suits me.”

It's easy for the superstar to say after a five-point night against his Alberta rivals, the Calgary Flames. He is now on an 11-game point streak, totalling 31 points over that span. The Oilers needed a hot finish to the second half, and their captain delivered over the final 11.

Nathan MacKinnon looked to be running away with the Art Ross Trophy race before this recent stretch. There were also conversations beginning to happen about whether the Colorado Avalanche's superstar was about to dethrone Connor McDavid as the league's best player. It's possible that 97 heard those whispers and decided to turn it on.

McDavid now sits six points ahead of MacKinnon for first in the points race, and the Oilers are in a three-way tie for first in the Pacific Division after a 7-2-1 stretch. After yet another slow start to the season for the back-to-back Stanley Cup runner-ups, it's starting to look like they are contenders in the Western Conference once again.

It seems like best-on-best international hockey isn't going anywhere for a while. Not only do the league's top players have to play a grueling tournament in the middle of the season, but the break to complete it also condenses the rest of the NHL schedule, which could lead to more injuries and fatigue. However, the league believes that it is doing more good for the game than bad, and it's hard to argue after seeing the hype around last year's 4 Nations Face-Off and the upcoming Winter Olympics.