Despite winning his first three starts as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, Tristan Jarry will not be an option for the foreseeable future after suffering a lower-body injury during the second period of a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Jarry was placed on IR on Friday, with TSN's Ryan Rishaug reporting that he's back in Alberta being evaluated, with no timeline as of yet. It's a brutal blow for the Oilers, and general manager Stan Bowman is already looking to rectify the situation.

As Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman reported on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Bowman has called the Buffalo Sabres “a couple of times in recent weeks” regarding Alex Lyon.

Friedman said that the Oilers have looked at Lyon in the past for goaltending depth, and could have considered signing him last summer before the Sabres inked him to a two-year pact.

It's likely Edmonton's pursuit of Lyon could get more aggressive if Jarry is forced to miss a significant period of time with his injury. Lyon has become Buffalo's most reliable netminder in 2025-26, sporting a 2.99 goals-against average and .904 save percentage through 17 starts.

He's been especially good as of late, helping the Sabres win each of their last four games, while allowing just nine goals in that span.

Oilers goaltending is a glaring weaknesses without Tristan Jarry

Without Jarry or Stuart Skinner in the equation, the Oilers will be turning to Calvin Pickard as the short-term starter. He has struggled this season, managing just a 3.91 GAA and .857 save percentage over nine appearances.

Connor Ingram, who was called up from the Bakersfield Condors, has also had a really tough time, but in the American Hockey League. His .856 SV% against minor-league competition leaves a lot to be desired.

The Oilers just can't afford to run with a Pickard-Ingram for a long period of time if they hope to win the Pacific Division. For that reason, it'll be interesting to see if Bowman and the front office look to add another goaltender — whether that's Lyon or not. If that happens, it could lead to Pickard being traded or waived.

As of Saturday, Edmonton has won seven of 10 games, vaulting into a playoff spot and sitting just two points back of the division co-leader Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks.

They'll look to close the gap even further in a matinee against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon — the finale of a five-game road trip for the team.

The Oilers' trade plans could come into clearer focus once Jarry gets a definitive injury timeline next week.