The Edmonton Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. Even with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl missing time with injury, the Oilers have clinched their spot. They are playing the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth consecutive season in the first round. But before that series, McDavid finished off another sparkling regular season with his 100th point. That puts him in exclusive company in NHL history.

Connor McDavid sits with some elite company after reaching 100 points for the 8th time in his career 😳 pic.twitter.com/mspl0y4APU — NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2025

This is McDavid's eighth 100-point season since making his debut with the Oilers in 2015. That is tied with Marcel Dionne for third all-time, behind only Mario Lemieux. Whenever you can put your name in the same sentence with Mario and Wayne, things are usually working out for you.

The Oilers are headed to the playoffs again, but this McDavid season was not as dominant as past years. He will set his lowest point total since the 2019-20 season, which was interrupted by COVID-19. He won't be in Hart Trophy contention for the first time since then as well, but his floor is still so high.

McDavid's season will be defined by his game-winning overtime goal in the Championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. His playoff performance can take it over.

The Oilers can make a deep playoff run with a healthy Connor McDavid

Last year, the Oilers lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. After going down 3-0 in the series, they forced a deciding game, but dropped it on the road. McDavid was tremendous, setting a playoff record for assists in a playoff and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

McDavid came back from his lower-body injury for four games to end the regular season. He racked up ten assists in those four games to clinch the 100-point season. In a season where he did not have many ridiculous games, he ended the season with an insane stretch to join this club.

The Oilers and Kings are set for a fourth matchup in the first round of the playoffs in four years. Edmonton has won each of the first three matchups, but this year could be different. Los Angeles has home-ice advantage and the best record at home in the league.

If McDavid is healthy, the Oilers will be nearly impossible to beat. His performance to end the season certainly points to a fully healthy McDavid. Can he put his name on the Stanley Cup after last year's brutal defeat?