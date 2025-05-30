Connor McDavid just wants to win. Despite recording just one 50-plus-goal campaign in the first 10 seasons of his magnificent NHL career, the Edmonton Oilers superstar became the fourth-fastest player to reach 1,000 career points. He can score at a high level, as his 2022-23 Rocket Richard Trophy shows, but he has become and remained the best player in the world by consistently showcasing his supreme playmaking skills.

The 28-year-old continues to elevate his teammates, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. McDavid helped Edmonton secure a series-clinching 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, and he did so by displaying his complete arsenal. He set the tone early, putting the enduring Corey Perry in position to score just two and a half minutes into the opening period.

McDavid reached a fantastic milestone with the crisp pass, becoming the fourth active player to record 100 postseason assists. And the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has astonishingly done it in just 90 games.

Connor McDavid lifts Oilers back to Final

Some transcendent talents disappear in the playoffs. This one is leveling up with the stakes at their highest. He lit the lamp himself after taking off for a breakaway goal in the second period, doing everything in his power to thwart a Stars surge. McDavid's heroics propel the Oilers to their second straight Stanley Cup Final appearance, which will be an epic rematch versus the defending champion Florida Panthers.

If Edmonton is going to finish this yearlong redemption tour, Connor McDavid will need to keep displaying his signature brand of selfless play while also making sure to get his own goal-scoring opportunities. It is a hefty burden to carry, but it is one he embraces.

The sensational skater is clearly unfazed by the moment. He leads the Oilers with 26 points this postseason, 20 of which have come from assists.