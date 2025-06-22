The San Francisco Giants are marching forward after making the biggest move of the Major League Baseball season so far, acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox to bolster their lineup and add some pop to the order. Devers had gotten off to somewhat of a slow start at the plate, but he found his groove against his old team on Saturday.

In the third inning, Devers found the barrel and crushed a two-run home run out to left field to give the Giants a 3-0 lead. The Red Sox made a push late in the game, but the Giants held them off to get a 3-2 victory and even the series at a game apiece before the final on Sunday to decide it.

Hitting his home run in the orange and black against his former team was certainly a great moment for Devers, but he wasn't about to take any victory laps after the game. He downplayed the achievement postgame, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“Nothing more special than any other home run that I've hit,” Devers said, per Rogers. “I'm just happy I could contribute to the team's win.”

Overall, Devers has rebounded this season from his disastrous start to the year to put up some pretty strong numbers, and now he is finally starting to settle in after about a week in the Bay Area. The Giants brought him in to produce runs at a high rate and to give this lineup some extra pop, and moments like that homer on Saturday are exactly why.

If Devers can continue hitting the ball like the best version of himself, nobody will want to see this Giants squad in the postseason. While San Francisco is still a bit off the pace in the NL West, just 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is still firmly in position to get a wild card spot and should continue trending in that direction with Devers giving them some extra juice.