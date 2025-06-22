The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are going into Game 7 with everything on the line, and whoever comes out with the win will be holding up the NBA Championship. The Pacers were able to come out in Game 6 and do what they had to do to extend the series, while the Thunder were flat and couldn't clinch the championship, being up 3-2. With Game 7 here, anything could happen, and predictions are already in on who they think will be the winner.

Most ESPN experts have predicted that the Thunder will win Game 7, while Jeremy Woo was the only person who chose the Pacers. All postseason, the Pacers have made people pay for choosing against them, and it's possible that it could happen again.

On the other side, some would say that the Thunder have the advantage because they're at home, and they have experience playing in a Game 7 this postseason. This game could go down to the wire, and it wouldn't be a surprise, especially seeing how most of the series has played out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will have to dominate like they did in Game 5, and multiple players for the Pacers are bound to show up and make big plays.

Pacers and Thunder ready for Game 7

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about the opportunity the Thunder have going into Game 7, and how they need to keep the same attitude that got them here if they want to win.

“Really exciting opportunity, like a dream come true. Above all, I try to look at it as a blessing and an opportunity,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Then, go out there and try to be the best version of myself. I think that’s what we need to do, what we have to do, across the board. Don’t try to do anything spectacular. Don’t try to do anything that you haven’t done before or be less of what you’ve been. Just be who you are and what got you here.”

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam got some great advice from Kawhi Leonard in these type of situations, as they won a championship together in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

“Being even-keeled. I think Kawhi, no matter what happened, he is always the same. That's something I try to have for me. It's like no matter good or bad, make shots, miss shots, it doesn't really matter. Just be yourself,” Siakam said via Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.