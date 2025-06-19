The Edmonton Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers again. Despite losing in fewer games and the dominance of Florida in the final two games of the series, Edmonton believes they have the core to lift the cup. A new member of that is Trent Frederic, who joined the Oilers as his Bruins contract was expiring. Daily FaceOff insider Frank Seravalli reported that Frederic will stay with Edmonton on an eight-year deal.

“Don't expect the Oilers to announce a deal in the near future as they're engaging in talks with other current roster players, but as has been speculated, expect Trent Frederic's next deal to come in at 8 years and north of $3.5m but south of $4m in AAV,” Seravalli reported.

The Oilers may not announce the deal for a while as they look to fit everyone under their salary cap. Plus, Connor McDavid is eligible for an extension on July 1. General manager Stan Bowman has to make sure he can pay his captain before locking in anyone else to long-term deals. But the plan as of Thursday is to keep Frederic, who was a nice fit after the trade deadline.

The Oilers gave a second and fourth-round pick to the Bruins for Frederic. But he was not their first choice for depth forwards at the deadline. They called the Islanders and discussed a trade for JG Pageau, who had an extra year on his contract. But then-Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello was unwilling to retain half of Pageau's salary. So, Edmonton landed on Frederic and was happy with the result.

Frederic played only one regular-season game, dealing with an injury at the time of the trade. But in the postseason, he played all 22 games for the Oilers. While he only scored one goal, he has done well in the face-off dot and kills penalties. McDavid is priority number one, but depth is important to finally getting Edmonton a Stanley Cup.