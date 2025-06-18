When Corey Perry hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks at just 22 years of age in 2007, it would have been reasonable for him to think he would get another chance to experience that euphoric feeling before retiring. Now, at 40 years old, and after another crushing defeat on hockey's biggest stage, that fantasy is becoming extremely difficult to envision. The Edmonton Oilers right winger is stuck in Groundhog Day.

No matter what uniform he is wearing, Perry continues to endure the same heartbreaking fate. Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers marks the fifth time in six years the 2011 Hart Memorial Trophy winner has watched another team celebrate a championship victory, via the JFresh X account. He has played for four different franchises during that span.

It gets worse. This is the second time Perry has lost to the same squad in consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. He lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning as a member of the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He then went the “if you can't beat 'em, join 'em” route, signing with the Lighting ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season. The Cup alluded him again, though, instead landing in the grasp of the Colorado Avalanche.

Perry has experienced almost every kind of championship shortcoming one can endure, with this latest one possibly being the worst. Although the Oilers technically came closer to vanquishing the Panthers last year — forced a Game 7 after a series 3-0 deficit — they had a prime opportunity to finish the job in 2025. Edmonton reclaimed home-ice advantage after an improbable Game 4 victory in Sunrise, only to get outscored 10-3 in the final two matchups.

Perry struggled himself, posting a negative plus-minus in four of the six games. The possible Hall of Famer scored a historic goal at the end of the third period in Game 2 that exemplified his resilience, but Father Time is breathing down his neck.

When Corey Perry enters free agency this offseason, it will be interesting to see if he continues to prioritize championship contention. These losses are surely taking a mental toll on the man. With each Stanley Cup Final defeat, that 2007 title run with the Ducks likely becomes even more meaningful.