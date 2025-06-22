With the rumors swirling around Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and what his future will look like, there seems to be a general expectation of what the final destination will be. As it appears Kevin Durant's status has impacted Kuminga's trade market in some facets, there has been one team that has been present within the past several seasons with the star.

Jake Fischer wrote for “The Stein Line” that the “most likely outcome” for Kuminga is that he remains with Golden State as he is set to become a restricted free agent. However, Fischer would point out that Chicago has had “ongoing interest” in the 22-year-old and that they've been active in trade discussions for him “over the past two seasons.”

“None of those teams, though, have been mentioned to date as potential destinations for Kuminga,” Fischer wrote. “It does seem, at this juncture, that the most likely outcome for the Warriors' restricted free agent swingman is a return to Golden State.”

“However…Sources say that Chicago has an ongoing interest in the 22-year-old forward,” Fischer continued. “This tracks with past interest that the Bulls have shown in Kuminga in previous trade discussions with Golden State over the past two seasons involving players such as Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vučević.”

The Bulls' connection to Jonathan Kuminga has been well-known

The Bulls being connected to Kuminga isn't new, as Fischer pointed out, as ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel mentioned in May that the team, along with the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, have “preliminary interest” in the swingman.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

As Fischer would continue, Kuminga's future could look a little clearer once Durant is traded and on a new team, which would bring a shift to the plan's other teams. This includes Miami, which is in active pursuit of Durant, and if the team is unable to land him, the front office could look to Kuminga.

“The reality for Kuminga is that a clearer read on his summer landscape is unlikely to reveal itself until Kevin Durant's trade future is resolved and the NBA's most accomplished scoring forward, widely regarded as available, has a new team,” Fischer wrote. “There is a belief among some rival teams, for example, that Miami could emerge as a potential Kuminga suitor — among various guards and swingmen that the Heat could target — if Pat Riley and Co. do not win the Durant Trade Sweepstakes.”

It remains to be seen where Kuminga ends up this summer, as many finalities seem to be in play.