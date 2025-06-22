An 11-4 start for the Phoenix Mercury has plenty within the organization excited. One of those is returning Mercury star Kahleah Copper.

After Copper returned to the Mercury at the beginning of the team's road trip, she made a pivotal impact. Her athleticism, scoring prowess, and leadership were evident from the jump.

As the team secured three road wins, she hoped to sweep the road trip against her former team, the Chicago Sky. They did just that, and did so convincingly, 107-86.

Not to mention, the Mercury made franchise history by making 17 three-pointers. While the bench shouted in jubilation, Copper was asked if she had fun like this any other time in her career.

Her response circled back to her time with Chicago.

Phoenix Mercury wing Kahleah Copper compared the joy on this Mercury team to the title-winning Chicago Sky team she was a part of in 2021. “That was probably one of the other times in my career that I was having so much joy and winning.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/vzzlR4Y0zn — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

(There was) Another moment, I definitely have to say in 2021,” Copper said. “We had a good time against the Phoenix Mercury. But it was just so much joy. Like, I always say, that Finals MVP could have went any way. Candace, Sloot, Ali (all) came up big.

“So yeah, we were playing with so much joy, and we were competing for the big thing. So that was probably one of the other times in my career that I was having so much joy and winning.”

Kahleah Copper sees parallels between Mercury and 2021 Sky team

The players and the dynamics might be different, but the success has been nearly the same. Even with starting a handful of rookies, Phoenix has made it work.

A defensive philosophy, mixed with elite scoring and shooting creates a recipe for instant success. Despite Copper and Natasha Mack being the only two returning players, it feels like everyone has been on the team for a substantial amount of time.

Superstars like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally certainly make things easier. However, you can't teach chemistry overnight, and the Mercury have just that.

In Saturday's game, six players scored double-figures for points. That alone is an impressive mark, considering the star power that's on the roster.

Going back to the rookies, however, they aren't technically rookies. Majority of them have played overseas, but this is their first season in the WNBA.

For instance, Thomas has talked about how she's faced rookie Kitija Laksa frequently in Turkey during the WNBA's offseason. That story is only a microcosm of the experience that the rookies have.

Either way, a gritty win against the New York Liberty earlier in the week might've launched those championship conversations for the team. There's plenty of work to do, but Copper sees the joy with the Mercury, much like four years prior.