The Edmonton Oilers may have lost a heartbreaker to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday, but Connor McDavid made more NHL history.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner finished with three assists in the contest and in the process, joined an exclusive club with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier:

Connor McDavid wowed the Rogers Place crowd with a highlight-reel assist in the first period and reached the 30-point mark for the third time in his career and second in as many postseasons.

McDavid's 31st point of these playoffs was a doozy. The superstar undressed Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad with some nasty stick work before setting up Leon Draisaitl for a first-period goal:

To undress Barkov and Ekblad, two of the best defenders in the league, is WILD. Just an unreal set up from Connor McDavid to Leon Draisaitl for the PP goal.

Absolutely filthy from Connor McDavid. He's been brilliant in the postseason for the Oilers, scoring six goals and tallying 25 helpers. He also finished with 42 points in the playoffs last season. As mentioned, McDavid has reached the 30-point mark three times, while Messier also did it on three occasions.

As for Gretzky, he managed to tally 30 or more points in the postseason six times. He's called “The Great One” for a reason, and he was in attendance to watch McDavid make history on Friday. Game 2 was one for the ages, with five goals scored in the first alone.

The Oilers and Panthers exchanged blows throughout the second and third, with Corey Perry scoring the latest game-tying goal in Cup history with only 17.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. One extra period wasn't enough as the two went to 2OT, with Brad Marchand winning it for the Cats with a shorthanded goal.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers now head on the road for Games 3 and 4 at Amerant Bank Arena. The centre is up to five points in the series — all assists. While he isn't scoring the puck a ton, McDavid is making his impact felt as a playmaker, and he's doing the dirty work defensively as well.

Needless to say, McDavid is a treat to watch, and he's shining on the biggest stage in hockey.