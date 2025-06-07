The Edmonton Oilers may have lost a heartbreaker to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday, but Connor McDavid made more NHL history.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner finished with three assists in the contest and in the process, joined an exclusive club with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier:

McDavid's 31st point of these playoffs was a doozy. The superstar undressed Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad with some nasty stick work before setting up Leon Draisaitl for a first-period goal:

Absolutely filthy from Connor McDavid. He's been brilliant in the postseason for the Oilers, scoring six goals and tallying 25 helpers. He also finished with 42 points in the playoffs last season. As mentioned, McDavid has reached the 30-point mark three times, while Messier also did it on three occasions.

Article Continues Below
More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Corey Perry shrugs off 2OT loss to Panthers in Game 2Tristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Corey Perry sends fans into frenzy with heroic goal to force Game 2 OTTroy Finnegan ·
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) practices before game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Stuart Skinner suffers injury scare after Sam Bennett collisionTroy Finnegan ·
Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett (9) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena.
Panthers’ Sam Bennett sets bonkers NHL record with Game 2 goal vs. OilersQuinn Allen ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates past Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) in the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Connor McDavid undresses Aaron Ekblad to restore Game 2 leadTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) skates past Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) in the third period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Kasperi Kapanen drops truth bomb ahead of Game 2 vs. PanthersColin Gallant ·

As for Gretzky, he managed to tally 30 or more points in the postseason six times. He's called “The Great One” for a reason, and he was in attendance to watch McDavid make history on Friday. Game 2 was one for the ages, with five goals scored in the first alone.

The Oilers and Panthers exchanged blows throughout the second and third, with Corey Perry scoring the latest game-tying goal in Cup history with only 17.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. One extra period wasn't enough as the two went to 2OT, with Brad Marchand winning it for the Cats with a shorthanded goal.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers now head on the road for Games 3 and 4 at Amerant Bank Arena. The centre is up to five points in the series — all assists. While he isn't scoring the puck a ton, McDavid is making his impact felt as a playmaker, and he's doing the dirty work defensively as well.

Needless to say, McDavid is a treat to watch, and he's shining on the biggest stage in hockey.