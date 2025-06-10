Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is opening up about the stakes his team faces in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers have lost two consecutive games in the series, and got shellacked 6-1 by the Florida Panthers Monday.

Article Continues Below

“Game 4 is a really big game,” McDavid said, per The Athletic. “You go back home at 2-2, or down 3-1. It’s a big swing game. If you win Game 4, you’re going home with a lot of momentum, just like them. They find a way to win Game 2, they come home with a lot of momentum.”

McDavid acknowledged it will be quite difficult for the Oilers to rebound in this series, if they don't take Game 4.

“It’s a pivotal game. There’s no doubt about it,” he added.

McDavid posted no points in Game 3. He finished his night with just two shots on goal.

The Oilers imploded on the road in Game 3

Edmonton got embarrassed in Game 3. It was a totally different contest from the first two, where the Oilers and Panthers battled into overtime.

The Oilers got a rough performance in Game 3 from goaltender Stuart Skinner. Skinner had some great performances in these playoffs for the Oilers, but he allowed five goals in Game 3. Calvin Pickard replaced him.

“Right away, I thought we ended up playing what Florida kind of wanted: just a little bit of a track meet, a little bit of grinding, lots of penalties. It was just penalty chaos tonight,” Skinner said, per ESPN.

Tempers flared in the game as Oilers players got into a scuffle with the Panthers at one point. The game was also marred with penalties for Edmonton, who looked undisciplined.

“We've got to be more disciplined than that. We know better than that. I mean eventually, they're going to find a way. That's a great team. We shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit there. It kind of takes the flow out of it, you know?” Oilers defenseman Jake Walman said.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Thursday in Florida. Florida has a 2-1 edge.