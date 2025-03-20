The Edmonton Oilers beat Utah HC 7-1 on Wednesday to get a much-needed win. They have motored out of a malaise since the trade deadline and are now challenging the Vegas Golden Knights for the division lead. Connor McDavid was a big reason for the Oilers' win over Utah with a goal and two assists. According to NHL.com, that three-point game put McDavid in the history books.

Connor McDavid has three points and counting against Utah tonight, which became the 32nd different franchise he has posted three points against – the most in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MUFaIUL0vK pic.twitter.com/eGP3jfmwKp — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

McDavid is the first player in NHL history to have three-point games against 32 different franchises. There is a massive technicality here, as Utah and the Arizona Coyotes count as two different franchises. McDavid, obviously, has never had three points against the Oilers.

The four players tied at 31 could all tie McDavid soon. Patrick Kane has only played one game against Utah and had just one point. Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning have not played against Utah yet this year. MacKinnon has yet to have a three-point game against the Boston Bruins. His Avalanche do not play the Bruins for the rest of the year. Ovechkin's last infinity stone is Colorado, who he won't play until next year.

McDavid has been dominating the league for a decade now but does not have the Stanley Cup to speak for it yet.

The Oilers must turn it up for the playoffs

Last year, Connor McDavid had a historic playoff run. His 34 assists are the most ever in a single playoff run and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP despite losing the Cup Final. That Game 7 loss was crushing for the Oilers but with McDavid and Draisaitl back in the fold, they can get there again.

The Western Conference is deep this year, especially after an active trade deadline. Mikko Rantanen is back in the Central with the Dallas Stars, the Colorado Avalanche added Brock Nelson and the Oilers picked up Jake Walman. Their goaltending has been the big issue this year but they passed up the chance to add one in March.

McDavid is having a slower season than usual in 2024-25. He is still on a 100-point pace but is not pushing the record books like he has in the past. He is unlikely to add his sixth Art Ross Trophy, second Rocket Richard, or fourth Hart to the trophy case. But the big one still looms after a third straight win in March. The rest of the West should watch out as Edmonton kicks it into gear this spring.