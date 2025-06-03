The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are set for a Stanley Cup Final rematch. Last year, Florida went up 3-0 in the series, and Edmonton fought back to force a Game 7, which the Panthers won on home ice. Now, Edmonton is seeking revenge, with Game 1 at home on Wednesday night. Oilers star Connor McDavid is ready for the Stanley Cup Final and cracking jokes about an old cliche at media day.

“‘If you asked me this question last year, I'd probably say no. Now that we've lost, I'll say, ‘Yeah, of course you've got to lose before you win,' said the Oilers captain, drawing a laugh at Media Day,” ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reported.

“It's different in the sense that it feels less big, you know? Last year felt monumental. Very dramatic. This year feels very normal,” McDavid said, per Wyshynski. “It's easier to play and function when it's just another day.”

Last year was McDavid's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final and the Oilers' first trip since 2006. But the Panthers had been just the year before, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, Edmonton knows what to expect, which McDavid is already feeling the benefits of.

“I would say it's just dealing with the emotion of it [better]. There's a big circus. It can feel like it's larger than it is, but at the end of the day, it's another series. We're playing another great team, and you've got to beat them before anything else happens. So they have our complete focus. All of our energy is going into beating the Florida Panthers. There should be nothing else on anyone's mind.”

The Oilers and Panthers rematch is the first Stanley Cup Final rematch since the Red Wings and Penguins squared off in 2008 and '09. Those teams split, with an all-time great lifting his first Cup in the rematch. Can McDavid follow in Crosby's steps again?