The Edmonton Oilers played one of their worst games of the 2025 postseason on Monday night, getting shellacked by the Florida Panthers 6-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Although it was a forgettable night for the Western Conference champions, Corey Perry continued his excellent playoff, scoring his ninth goal and 13th point this spring in the second period.

In the process, he added his name to an exclusive club featuring a pair of Hall of Famers. Perry became just the third player 40 years or older to score goals in consecutive Stanley Cup Final games.

“Oilers Corey Perry joins Igor Larionov (2002) and Mark Recchi (2011) as the only 40+ year-olds to score in back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final,” confirmed Sportsnet Stats.

"Oilers Corey Perry joins Igor Larionov (2002) & Mark Recchi (2011) as the only 40+ year-olds to score in back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final," confirmed Sportsnet Stats.

Larionov won his third Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings back in 2002, helping the team defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in five games. Recchi captured his third championship with the Boston Bruins in 2011, becoming the oldest player to score in a Finals game at 43.

Perry is hoping to follow a similar trajectory to the Hall of Famers, although he's struggled mightily to win an elusive second Cup. He's had no trouble getting there; this series marks the Canadian's sixth time playing in the NHL's ultimate series.

But after winning it all with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, Perry has lost each of his last four appearances, including with the Oilers in 2024. And his team is again going to have to come from behind if they hope to bring a title back to Alberta for the first time since 1990.

Oilers embarrassed by Panthers in Game 3

It was just a brutal performance by the Oilers on the road at Amerant Bank Arena. Despite outshooting the Panthers 33-31, the star power was just completely neutralized by Florida. Stuart Skinner was pulled in the third period when the game was out of hand, and it descended into chaos shortly after that.

“We’re disappointed obviously, in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final you would like to play better,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who was held pointless in the contest, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “We came for a split and we didn’t get that tonight and have another great opportunity on Thursday to win in a tough building.”

“We didn’t play very well, that’s evident, we don’t have anybody to blame but ourselves,” echoed Evander Kane, who earned himself a 10-minute misconduct late in the third. “We can definitely be a lot better.”

The game devolved significantly by the end; the Oilers finished with an astonishing 85 penalty minutes, while the Panthers had 55.

“The third period is an unravelling,” admitted Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch. “The game is out of hand. I don’t think we would have acted or played like that had it been a one-goal, or two-goal game. I think our guys were just boys being boys and trying to make investment for the next game.”

Corey Perry continued to produce in Game 3, but he was one of the only Oilers who didn't have a completely forgettable 60 minutes.

The two teams will now get an extra night of rest before meeting again in Game 4 on Thursday night at Amerant Banka Arena. That feels like a must-win for Edmonton to get back in the series and avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.