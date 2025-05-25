The Edmonton Oilers knotted their Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars at one game apiece thanks to their 3-0 shutout victory in Game 2 in Dallas; the series now shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

Ahead of Game 3 on Sunday afternoon, Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry, playing in his second season with the team, has the chance to attain NHL history if he were to light the lamp. His next postseason goal will tie him with iconic Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau for the most postseason goals by a player in their age-39 season.

Perry said that right now, he simply plays for the love of the game, via ESPN.

“I think it's just a love for the game. That's why I want to play the game for as long as I can,” Perry said. “Once this game passes you by, it's over, it's done. There's no coming back and I'll move onto something else. That's why what I want to do is play hockey, have fun and just be part of something.”

Perry and the Oilers take on the Stars on Sunday afternoon starting at 3:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena.

Corey Perry brings valuable depth to the Oilers

Perry, who agreed to join the Oilers last season after his contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks, played a central role in helping the Oilers return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006; he then re-signed with the club for another year with a reasonable $1.4 million cap hit.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch explained that the club is fortunate to have the luxury of being able to play Perry all throughout the lineup, whether it be paired next to team captain Connor McDavid or in the bottom-six.

“Throughout the playoffs, we've moved him around the lineup with Leon and Connor or just with Leon or with [Mattias] Janmark,” Knoblauch said. “Whatever position he's been in, whether it's the first or fourth line, he's been able to give us quality minutes.”

Perry scored 19 goals with 11 assists in 81 regular season games, and has five goals with two assists so far in the postseason. He had only one goal in last season's postseason in 19 games.