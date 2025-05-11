There's no one having more fun in the Stanley Cup Playoffs than Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry. He got promoted to the team's top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and he is also playing in front of the net on the first powerplay unit. It's a recipe for the veteran to get plenty of opportunities to record points, and he did it in Game 3 with two straight goals in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Corey Perry became the oldest player in @EdmontonOilers history to score a multi-goal game in the #StanleyCup Playoffs, eclipsing Willy Lindstrom (33 years, 12 days in Game 4 of 1984 SCF), “NHL PR revealed on social media.

“The worm Corey Perry is like hockey's Benjamin Button,” electric TNT personality Paul Bissonnette chimed in. “He's getting younger and younger by the year. Playing some of the best hockey of his career.”

It's hard to spot the lie in Bissonnette's claim. Perry has been bouncing around to contenders toward the end of his career to chase another Stanley Cup, but it feels like he has been doing that forever. He has lost in four Stanley Cup Finals with four different teams since leaving the Anaheim Ducks to win a Stanley Cup, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Would Perry have been retired by now if he had finished the job in one of those finals? The Oilers are glad we didn't figure that out, as he emerged as a crucial member of their lineup in this postseason.

Stuart Skinner ruined Oilers' hot start

The Oilers were in control of the game after Perry's two goals. It was just what they needed after Calvin Pickard missed the start with an injury. Stuart Skinner struggled in the first two playoff games and had been sitting on the bench ever since. If anyone needed a two-goal cushion, it was him.

A two-goal cushion wasn't enough, as Skinner allowed two before the end of the first period to give the lead back. Edmonton will now have to find a way to regain the lead that the 39-year-old veteran gave them Saturday night.