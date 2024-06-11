The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have gone to war in Game 2. The 2024 Stanley Cup Final has been intense and chaotic since the puck dropped. And unfortunately, that has led to some injury scares on the ice. One injury scare revolving around Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse has a positive update, though.

Nurse collected the puck by the boards in his own zone in the first period. However, he took a hit from Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues soon after. He seemed to favor his hit as the play developed. Once the whistle blew, he went to the locker room for the remainder of the period.

Thankfully, it seems as if Nurse isn't seriously injured. In fact, he returned to the Edmonton bench during the second period, according to Oilers reporter Daniel Nugent-Bowman. Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nurse has logged nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game while providing three assists.

Oilers, Panthers go back and forth in Game 2

Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final has almost been the inverse of Game 1. In the first contest, Edmonton had their fair share of chances. However, they weren't able to get through Sergei Bobrovsky, who shut them out. This game has seen the Panthers get the lion's share of the scoring chances. And neither team has been able to pull away.

The Oilers took the lead in the first period. Mattias Ekholm scored on his team's first shot of the game to make it 1-0. Edmonton held that lead through the opening frame despite Florida giving them a run for their money. In the second period, defenseman Niko Mikkola scored to bring the Panthers level.

Game 2 has been very chaotic, to say the least. In addition to Darnell Nurse, three other players have gone down after scary-looking incidents. The most notable is Eetu Luostarinen, who suffered a knee-on-knee hit from Warren Foegele. Foegele was ejected from Game 2 after on-ice officials reviewed the hit.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is certainly heating up. And Game 2 may prove to be a very critical game when determining the outcome of this series. Let's see if the Oilers can tie the series, or if the Panthers take a commanding 2-0 series lead into Edmonton on Thursday.