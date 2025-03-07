The Edmonton Oilers made some solid additions to their roster at the NHL trade deadline. Jake Walman, a big defenseman from the San Jose Sharks, was their biggest addition.

But depth on offense has been their biggest issue this season, and they added Trent Frederic to help there. The biggest name they could add is Evander Kane, who has been out all season with an injury. But the Oilers announced that his injury will keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

“After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. As a result, he will remain on LTIR (long-term injured reserve),” the team reported.

“Kane underwent successful abdominal surgery last September. His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club's medical staff,” they continued.

Kane missed time during the playoffs with the injury but did not get the surgery until the fall. The Oilers have struggled to score this year, a trait that does not usually follow a Connor McDavid team. While Kane would have been a nice piece to add to their late-season push, they have enough star power to make the playoffs without him.

The Oilers will need Kane in the playoffs, which has not been ruled out yet. Mikko Rantanen, Brock Nelson, and Brandon Tanev all joined Western Conference teams.

The Vegas Golden Knights did not add anybody but are sitting in first place in the Pacific Division at the deadline. Winning four games against any of these teams will be difficult, and they cannot do it without Kane. If he comes back for the playoffs, they could defend their West title.