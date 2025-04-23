Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will have some help moving forward in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Evander Kane, who hasn't played in a game all season due to several different injuries, will return to the lineup on Wednesday evening in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers currently trail 1-0 in the series after a nail-biter loss in the series opener.

Kane last suited up in Game 2 of last year's Cup Finals versus the Florida Panthers. He had surgery last September to fix two hernias and two hip problems. Kane then underwent a knee operation in early January as well.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has been very impressed with Kane's progression and insists he looks better than the 2024 Cup Finals.

Via NHL.com:

“I think Evander looks better today than he did in the [Cup] Final series against Florida,” Knoblauch said Tuesday. “He's skating better, he's moving better, his agility, all that stuff. He looks more explosive. Yeah, it's very difficult for a player to come back after a long stretch [out], but I think Evander has a little bit of an X-factor.”

While not playing all year is far from ideal, Kane is a seasoned veteran who can make an immediate impact. He scored 24 goals and tallied 20 helpers in 77 games last season, then also added eight more points in the playoffs.

Kane spoke to reporters after morning skate about his long-awaited return:

"I enjoy it, it's a fun atmosphere to play in. There might be a little nervousness, nothing that's going to impact my game in a negative way." Evander Kane on making his return to the #Oilers lineup in Game 2 tonight.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/sMYKLOx0Pt — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kane will skate on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. Knoblauch believes the trio can make some noise given RNH's playmaking and Kane's ability to put the puck in the back of the net:

"To be impactful, Evander's in a position to score goals. Ryan's a good playmaker, you saw it numerous times throughout the year when he moved to centre." Kris Knoblauch on the line of Kane, Nugent-Hopkins & Hyman for Game 2. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/1qzMkcX8eG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Oilers were down 4-0 in the second period of Game 1 but roared back before eventually losing 6-5. They will need to come out of the gates with more intensity in Game 2, Hopefully, Kane can do his part in helping Edmonton grab a much-needed victory ahead of Games 3 and 4 in Oil Country.