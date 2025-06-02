The Edmonton Oilers will greatly miss Zach Hyman in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final — but they will otherwise be fully healthy when the NHL's ultimate series kicks off at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. Connor Brown, who missed the final two games of the West Final against the Dallas Stars, skated on Sunday and will play in Game 1, he confirmed.

“I feel good,” Brown said, per NHL.com's Gerry Moddejonge. “Nice to get a practice in with the team. Obviously, I haven’t been practicing much. It’s nice to get it going. I’m excited.”

The 31-year-old forward sustained an undisclosed injury after taking a hit from Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic in the second period of a 6-1 victory in Game 3 back on May 25. Although he was unable to suit up for Games 4 and 5, the Oilers won both of them, punching their ticket to the Finals for the second consecutive season.

“I think he will be fine,” Knoblauch said of Brown. “Obviously, you saw him on the ice. …I’m pretty sure and confident that he will be fine for Game 1.”

The Etobicoke, Ontario native has chipped in five goals and eight points over 14 games in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's not clear yet where Brown will play in the lineup for Game 1, but Viktor Arvidsson took his spot at third line right wing alongside Adam Henrique and Evander Kane at Sunday's practice.

With Hyman out, it's very possible that Brown will get elevated to the top-six, potentially either on the top line with former Erie Otter teammate Connor McDavid, or on the second line with Leon Draisaitl.

“I’ve got no idea what the line combinations are,” Brown admitted on Sunday, per Moddejonge. “Obviously, I’m not trying to put my coaching hat on or anything like that. It’s just my job to be ready to go. The beauty about this team is I think we’re so deep. Any type of combination that you find yourself on, it can be productive. So, I’m just worrying about myself, making sure I’m at my best.”

Connor Brown was great against Panthers in 2024 Finals

Article Continues Below

Brown played in 19 postseason games with the Oilers last year, and although he only managed 12 points in 71 games in 2023-24, he was a difference-maker in the playoffs.

Playing with Henrique and Mattias Janmark, that trio managed three critical goals in the Finals, including a Janmark goal that knotted up Game 7 in the first period.

Brown finished the run with six points, and he's been even more potent when healthy this postseason. He's been part of a greatly improved group of forwards, which is a key reason the squad dominated the Vegas Golden Knights and Stars in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively.

“I guess maybe a little more confidence having a longer runway,” Brown said of this year compared to last, per Moddejonge. “Obviously, I felt like there were only a few months of kind of getting back to my game before getting to the finals last year. So, I feel good.”

And the Oilers have looked potent, racking off 12 wins in 14 games after falling into an 0-2 hole against the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1. It's clear that Edmonton is again the class of the Western Conference, and they have another excellent chance to capture Lord Stanley — this time with home-ice advantage.

Game 1 of what should be another terrific Stanley Cup Final gets underway just past 8:00 p.m. ET from Rogers Place on Wednesday.