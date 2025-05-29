The Edmonton Oilers are facing the Dallas Stars on Thursday night with the Stanley Cup Final on the horizon. Edmonton has a 3-1 series lead and can clinch its second straight Western Conference title with a win. The Oilers have made it this far without defenseman Mattias Ekholm, but will get him back on Thursday.

“Here's a guy that's been playing big minutes for us since he's pretty much came to Edmonton,” Knoblauch told reporters, per Ryan S. Clark of ESPN. “Playing a shut-down role, playing a penalty-kill role, power play, whatever. For him to come back and feeling great, it's a great addition to our team.”

Clark also reported that Ekholm played alongside Evan Bouchard on the top defensive pair in practice. That was followed by Brett Kulak and Darnell Nurse on the second pair, and John Klingberg and Jake Walman on the bottom pair. The Oilers have been dominant defensively in this series, holding the Stars to five goals in four games.

Article Continues Below
Related Edmonton Oilers News
3 Best Corey Perry Destinations
3 Best Corey Perry destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyRB Hayek ·
3 Best Trent Frederic Free Agent Destinations
3 best Trent Frederic destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyRB Hayek ·
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Zach Hyman (18), his second of the game during the second period against the Utah Hockey Club at Rogers Place.
2 Oilers who must step up after Zach Hyman’s postseason-ending injuryTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Oilers’ Zach Hyman getting season-ending surgery amid Stars seriesChristopher Hennessy ·
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates after he scores a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.
Zach Hyman’s Oilers teammates speak on injury: ‘He means everything’Christopher Hennessy ·
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) talks to left wing Zach Hyman (18) in the second period against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl makes prediction after Zach Hyman injuryColin Gallant ·

Ekholm has been out since April 11 with a lower-body injury. The Oilers have used Troy Emberson, Troy Stetcher, and Josh Brown on defense to help replace him. While those players are not at Ekholm's level, they have done well enough to keep Edmonton in the playoffs. Now, they get their top defender back in time for a clinching game.

The Oilers do have another significant injury to deal with after Game 4. Zach Hyman left in the first period and did not return. On Wednesday, Kris Knoblauch reported that Hyman had surgery that could end his season. That certainly keeps him out for the potential clinching Game 5 in Dallas on Thursday.

If the Oilers can beat the Stars on Thursday, they'll get some rest before the start of the Cup Final. If not, they'll head back to Edmonton with the series slipping away.