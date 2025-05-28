The world is a vastly different, nay, unrecognizable place since the Edmonton Oilers last hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1990. The city's undying passion and pride for its hockey team remains as strong as ever, though. Rogers Place proved as much during a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

With the seconds ticking off the clock and the Oilers cruising to a 3-1 series lead, an emphatic and hopeful message sounded the arena. “We Want The Cup!” fans chanted, via ESPN. Edmonton is hungry for a sixth title, and after coming just short of a miraculous comeback versus the Florida Panthers in 2024, that championship appetite is reaching ravenous levels.

The Dallas Stars have their own unfinished business they want to settle, however. Just like the Oilers wish to avenge their Game 7 defeat to the Panthers, Peter DeBoer's squad is desperate to avoid falling to Edmonton in the conference final for a second straight year. But that goal is nearly out of reach after Tuesday's game.

"WE WANT THE CUP!" Edmonton fans know what they want 🤭 @StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/L0ggYvZSVT — ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The dream becomes more real after Oilers' big victory vs. Stars

The Oilers took advantage of their power-play opportunities, exhibiting exquisite puck movement and coming through in key spots. Franchise pillar Leon Draisaitl scored almost midway through the first period, and 40-year-old Corey Perry broke a 1-1 tie with 10:40 remaining in the second. Two empty netters solidified the team's clutch performance at home.

Goalie Stuart Skinner continues to shine in this series, epitomizing what it means to step up during this time of the year. The Edmonton native has allowed just two goals in the last 180 minutes of ice time. If he can maintain this form, which is admittedly made easier by the squad's terrific defense, then this group should indeed get another chance to bring home the Cup.

Unfortunately, the Oilers did incur a potential setback that could affect that ultimate quest. Left winger Zach Hyman, who has 11 points this postseason, suffered an upper-body injury in the opening period after taking a Mason Marchment hit to the arm area. It is not exactly clear what the issue is, but given that he did not return, there is certainly reason for concern.

If Hyman is unable to compete in Game 5, Edmonton may need to rely on its signature resolve to finish off Dallas in American Airlines Center on Thursday night. Oilers fans will send good vibes and a whole lot of confidence. That much is obvious.