The Edmonton Oilers are doing everything in their power to make sure their roster is intact, and that's what they did with their latest move, signing Evan Bouchard, according to NHL insider Frank Servavalli.

“Confirming: Oilers and D Evan Bouchard have reached an extension – 4 years x $10.5 million. Price to get to eight years was a stretch Edmonton couldn't commit to at this juncture,” Seravalli wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last season for the Oilers, Bouchard recorded 14 goals and 67 points in 82 games while averaging close to 24 minutes of ice time. During the playoffs, he had seven goals and 23 points in 22 playoff games as the Oilers made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season, but once again lost to the Florida Panthers.

Bouchard has been with the Oilers since 2018 when they drafted him No. 10 overall, and for his career, he has 55 goals and 238 points in 374 games. With his new contract, he becomes one of the league's highest-paid defencemen after recording the third-most points in his position over the last two seasons.

That wasn't the only move that the Oilers made recently, as they've re-signed winger Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. After being claimed off the waivers from the St. Louis Blues, Kapanen had 13 points in 57 regular-season games for the Oilers and had six points in 12 playoff games.

The Oilers also made the move to sign Noah Philp on a one-year, two-way contract.

Over the past few seasons, the Oilers have been one of the best teams in the league, and it's because of the talent and chemistry that they have on the roster. As the offseason goes on, it will be important for them to build on that, and hopefully, they can finally get over the hump and hold up the championship at the end of the season.