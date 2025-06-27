The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a second straight season where they've made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Florida Panthers. There's no doubt that they are one of the better teams in the NHL, and if they want to continue that, they'll need to try to keep their key pieces.

One of those pieces is forward Connor Brown, who played on a one-year deal with the team last season. Despite both Brown and the Oilers having mutual interest, it looks like he will be testing the market, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

“Looks like Connor Brown will go UFA. Team likes the player and vice versa. But Brown will have to test the market to get his value,” Spector wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season, Brown had 13 goals and 30 points in 82 games and had another five goals and nine points during their run to the Stanley Cup Final. Brown was coming back from a torn ACL, and he signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Oilers. It looked to have worked out in his favor, which is probably why he's decided to test the market.

Article Continues Below

Brown was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round of the NHL Draft. In 601 career games, he has 107 goals and 258 points. There's no doubt that the Oilers will do whatever they can to try and bring Brown back, but they could be outbid by another team.

Another player that they're looking to bring back on a new contract is Corey Perry. He was a big contributor to the team, and he spoke about what it would mean to come back and play for the Oilers.

“I just want to win. Hopefully it’s here, and hopefully we can figure something out and get something done,” Perry said. “This is a good team and there are some good things ahead.”

The Oilers have some work to do, and it will be interesting to see what moves they make as the offseason continues.