The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly acquiring Trent Frederic and Max Jones in a trade that involves the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The Oilers are adding Frederic, who is week-to-week with an injury, for a potential playoff run. The Bruins are getting a 2025 second-round pick that was originally owned by the St. Louis Blues, a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Oilers, and defenseman Max Wanner, according to Seravalli. The Devils are taking on 50% of Frederic's salary and are getting the rights to Shane LaChance. Frederic is on an expiring contract with a $2.3 million cap hit, so the Devils will be taking on half of the cap hit.

It is unknown where Frederic will slot into the lineup, but he should bolster the depth for the Oilers as they look to make another deep run in the playoffs. Jones is a forward who played most of his games in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks, and has played sparingly for the Bruins this season. It remains to be seen where he would slot into Edmonton's lineup, if he would at all.

For the Bruins, they are embracing the long-term as they are increasingly unlikely to make the playoffs this season. It will be interesting to see if they sell of more pieces ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

The Devils have the rights to LaChance, a current Boston College forward who was a sixth-round pick of the Oilers in 2021. New Jersey is currently in a playoff spot, but the injury to Jack Hughes muddies their outlook for the spring. The organization acquires what is essentially a lottery ticket as a young player, as LaChance has been productive for BU this season.

As a result, the Oilers are again making a push for a Stanley Cup.