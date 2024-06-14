The only team in Stanley Cup Finals history to have won it all after losing three of the first four games with the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 1942. Now, the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers are banking on the fact of being the second team to notch that feat after they fell to the same hole against the Florida Panthers. Stuart Skinner was clearly unaware of this fact and it made some NHL fans raise their eyebrows, via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

If anyone can do it, it's the Oil

Stuart Skinner did admit that he was unaware of the record for teams going down three-to-nothing in the Stanley Cup Finals. So, how many NHL squads have been pushed into this situation? 28 squads have gone on to suffer the same fate as the Oilers. This means that the Maple Leafs' success makes the rate of coming out alive at 96.4%.

Stuart Skinner gets blasted

This lack of Stanley Cup Finals history knowledge had fans blasting the Oilers goalie. Some were more mild while others were just livid that he was making such a bold declaration.

Yes, but as long as Skinners not the goaltender and Curtis Joseph travels back in time to find his younger self and brings him forward to the year 2024 to start Games 4 through 7. Then yes, the Oil have a shot. lol. With Skinner in net they have zero chance of coming back If it was Toronto up 3-0, I'd agree with you. However, it's Florida, and this series is over.

Others were actually impressed with Stuart Skinner's optimism and even compared his riled-up composure to Connor McDavid's despite their failed comeback in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

I’m not a Skinner fan but the way he answers questions after a loss is quite commendable (especially compared to McDavid)

Some just wanted him to play better despite his admission of not knowing about the Maple Leafs.

Skinner needs to be stapled to the blue paint and, under no circumstances, allowed to go roaming to “help” with puck control behind the net. That Tarasenko goal – the margin of victory – is his fault, full stop.

Oilers goalie is still optimistic

There are a lot of factors to take into consideration before the Oilers accomplish a feat in the postseason that was last achieved by the Los Angeles Kings back in 2014. It may all have to start with Skinner. He had a lapse during which led to the Panthers scoring a goal to make them lag two to nothing.

Other than that, his performance for the Connor McDavid-led squad was fairly serviceable. Despite the loss with a 4-3 scoreline in Game 3, he notched an 82.6% save percentage on the Panthers' 23 attempts to score. This also got him a 4.14 goals-against average for the night.

Lapses are what defined what could have been a decent performance for him. But, if the Oilers minimize these while also allowing Connor McDavid to thrive, they could have a shot at coming back in the Stanley Cup Finals. Heck, they could even replicate the Kings and Maple Leafs' success.