The Edmonton Oilers got annihilated 6-1 by the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, and Jake Walman undoubtedly let his emotions get the best of him.

The defenceman gave a couple of blows to Matthew Tkachuk in the third period, and he was fined $5,000 for it. Walman also got another $5,000 in fines for squirting water at the Panthers from the Oilers' bench.

Here's a look at the Tkachuk play:

Jake Walman just gave a couple rights to Matthew Tkachuk 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/gSv9SgT33Z — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2025

Walman claimed there was a reason for squirting water at Florida's bench.

Via TSN:

“I obviously did that for a reason,” Walman said post-game, reluctant to further explain why. “It’s just gamesmanship, I guess.”

With the game out of reach, Walman evidently lost his cool. He had six minutes in the penalty box, and they were all late in the third. A full-on brawl occurred late in the game, with the Oilers clearly frustrated:

ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE BETWEEN THE OILERS AND PANTHERS IN GAME 3 🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/NRd8pEqX3K — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2025

Corey Perry also tried fighting Niko Mikkola, who responded by laughing in the veteran's face. Evander Kane was handed a 10-game misconduct as well for smacking Carter Verhaeghe in the face with his stick.

It was a very ugly game for the Oilers, who took 21 penalties for 85 penalty minutes. Needless to say, that's not a recipe for success, especially against a team as good as the Panthers.

“Right away, I thought we ended up playing what Florida kind of wanted: just a little bit of a track meet, a little bit of grinding, lots of penalties. It was just penalty chaos tonight,” said Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, via ESPN.

The reality is that Edmonton was dominated, and they need to respond in a big way on Wednesday evening. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl did virtually nothing in Game 3, while Perry scored the lone goal.

Walman will wear this fine and prepare for a better showing in Game 4. The Oilers will be looking to avoid a 3-1 hole before heading back home.