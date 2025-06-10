The Edmonton Oilers got annihilated 6-1 by the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, and Jake Walman undoubtedly let his emotions get the best of him.

The defenceman gave a couple of blows to Matthew Tkachuk in the third period, and he was fined $5,000 for it. Walman also got another $5,000 in fines for squirting water at the Panthers from the Oilers' bench.

Here's a look at the Tkachuk play:

Walman claimed there was a reason for squirting water at Florida's bench.

Via TSN:

“I obviously did that for a reason,” Walman said post-game, reluctant to further explain why. “It’s just gamesmanship, I guess.”

With the game out of reach, Walman evidently lost his cool. He had six minutes in the penalty box, and they were all late in the third. A full-on brawl occurred late in the game, with the Oilers clearly frustrated:

Article Continues Below
More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) attempt to get a loose puck during the second period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers get worrying Ryan Nugent-Hopkins injury updateBenjamin Adducchio ·
image thumbnail
Edmonton Oilers most to blame for embarrassing Stanley Cup Final Game 3 vs. PanthersNate Duffett ·
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) celebrates scoring with center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Stuart Skinner reveals Leon Draisaitl’s motivational Oilers tactics after awful Game 3Benjamin Adducchio ·
Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) carries the puck against Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) during the second period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Evander Kane blames refs after racking up 16 penalty minutes in Game 3Benjamin Adducchio ·
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) celebrates scoring during the second period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Corey Perry joins extremely exclusive Stanley Cup Final clubColin Gallant ·
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) defend against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Connor McDavid bluntly lays out Game 4 stakes vs. PanthersBenjamin Adducchio ·

Corey Perry also tried fighting Niko Mikkola, who responded by laughing in the veteran's face. Evander Kane was handed a 10-game misconduct as well for smacking Carter Verhaeghe in the face with his stick.

It was a very ugly game for the Oilers, who took 21 penalties for 85 penalty minutes. Needless to say, that's not a recipe for success, especially against a team as good as the Panthers.

“Right away, I thought we ended up playing what Florida kind of wanted: just a little bit of a track meet, a little bit of grinding, lots of penalties. It was just penalty chaos tonight,” said Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, via ESPN.

The reality is that Edmonton was dominated, and they need to respond in a big way on Wednesday evening. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl did virtually nothing in Game 3, while Perry scored the lone goal.

Walman will wear this fine and prepare for a better showing in Game 4. The Oilers will be looking to avoid a 3-1 hole before heading back home.