The Edmonton Oilers are looking to avenge a Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton is getting some murky injury news ahead of their Game 3 clash. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch says forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a game-time decision, per Sportsnet Canada.

Nugent-Hopkins missed the team's Sunday practice. He has skated a significant amount of minutes on the ice in this postseason, and Edmonton needs him for the game.

During this year's playoffs, the Oilers forward has posted 18 points. He has a plus-minus of +6, along with 13 assists.

“RNH (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) has 18 points in 18 playoff games and has played much stronger two-way hockey at even strength than in his two previous playoff seasons,” Oilers reporter David Staples wrote in the Edmonton Journal.

The Oilers look for revenge in this year's Stanley Cup Final, after losing to Florida last season. Edmonton and Florida have played two games that both went to overtime. While Edmonton prevailed in Game 1, the club lost 5-4 in double overtime in Game 2.

Game 3 of this series is on Monday in Florida.

Article Continues Below

The Oilers let Game 2 slip away from them in the Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers missed a big opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Edmonton had a lead in Game 2, but just couldn't hold on to finish the job. Panthers star Brad Marchand came up big with two goals, including the game-winner in double overtime.

“Obviously when you win the first one you're disappointed when you don't follow up and win the second one, but we're going there with a split and that's fine with us,” Oilers coach Knoblauch said, per NHL.com. “We know we're comfortable playing on the road. We've won a lot of games so far in the regular season and playoffs. So we'll get ready for Game 3.”

The Game 2 loss was the first time this postseason that Edmonton lost an overtime game. Oilers fans hope that the team is able to rebound quickly from the defeat.