The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are set for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Florida pounced on Edmonton early in Game 3, winning 5-1 to take the 2-1 series lead. Kris Knoblauch did pull Stuart Skinner after two periods, so many thought he might go back to Calvin Pickard in the net. But the Oilers coach announced a different lineup change for Thursday's game, as Jeff Skinner draws in for his first Stanley Cup Final game.

“Stuart Skinner starts tonight. Jeff Skinner in for Arvidsson,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported. The insider also confirmed that Troy Stetcher would play for the Oilers on defense. The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported that John Klingberg will come out of the lineup for Stetcher.

Something had to change for the Oilers after the Game 3 drubbing. Their depth scoring has disappeared in the Stanley Cup Final, with Arvidsson having one of the few non-Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl goals of the series. Skinner has played just two playoff games ever, both this year, and scored once.

The Oilers will be sticking with Stuart Skinner. He regained the net after Calvin Pickard got hurt in the second round. While his Game 3 performance was dreadful, he showed signs of greatness in the Western Conference Finals. No one would be surprised if Stuart Skinner were on a short leash, however.

The Panthers have a 2-1 series lead and can win the Stanley Cup if they just defend home ice. The Oilers should not be daunted after last year's Stanley Cup Final, however. Florida broke open a 3-0 series lead before Edmonton roared back to force a Game 7. They lost that game in Florida, but a decider would be in Edmonton this year.

The Panthers host the Oilers for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at 8:00 P.M. Eastern. Can Edmonton tie the series?