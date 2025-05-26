Mattias Ekholm hasn't played a game for the Edmonton Oilers since April 11 against the San Jose Sharks — but it looks like the 35-year-old is on the verge of returning to the lineup.

After missing the first two rounds against the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively, and sitting out the first three games of the Western Conference Final, the Swede could be an option for Game 4 against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

“Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says it’s still undecided if Ekholm will play in Game 4,” The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Monday. “Says he’s still day to day.”

Ekholm continues to recover from an undisclosed injury; he recorded nine goals and 33 points in 2024-25 while logging over 22 minutes of ice time per night before the ailment. He's at 12 goals and 52 points over 112 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Although Ekholm is one of the team's best blue liners, the Oilers have completely changed the narrative surrounding their ability to play defense.

Edmonton allowed just four goals over the final three games of the Western Conference second round against the Knights, including back-to-back Stuart Skinner shutouts in Games 4 and 5. And the Oil have conceded just seven over three games against the Stars, five of those coming in a third period outburst in Game 1.

Getting Ekholm back will just add another element to what is looking like a potent blue line — and one that is playing a huge role in the club being just two victories away from a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Oilers earned huge home win over Stars in Game 3

The Oilers crushed the Stars 6-1 in Game 3 on home ice on Sunday afternoon, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period and never looking back. Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman led the charge, combining for four goals and an assist in the triumph.

“I think people forget he’s a 60-goal scorer,” Hyman said of McDavid afterwards, per NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. “I mean, he’s probably an underrated goal-scorer. He makes the right play, whether it’s a pass or a goal, right? Best player in the world. And when he has an opportunity to shoot it, and he shoots it, there’s a good chance it goes in.”

Edmonton is firing on all cylinders, and unless Dallas can flip the script, it'll be three straight trips to the Western Conference Final for the Central Division winners — without a Finals appearance to show for it. The Oilers are just looking like a juggernaut right now, and they figure to get even better when Ekholm can return to the lineup.

The Pacific Division champions will look to take a 3-1 stranglehold on the series when puck drops from Rogers Place just past 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.