The Edmonton Oilers trail the Florida Panthers 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final and have lost the last two games. Head coach Kris Knoblauch seems to be ready to make some adjustments, and he teased a few of them a day before Game 4, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

“Kris Knoblauch this morning: One potential lineup change. Did not confirm a starting goalie. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins again a game-time decision,” Friedman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Edmonton lost all control of the game in the third period of Game 3, which sparked a line brawl between the teams. The Oilers ended up losing the game 6-1, and now they trail in this series. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is dealing with an undisclosed injury that left him out of practice ahead of Game 3 of the series. He played in Game 3, but had just one shot on goal.

Article Continues Below

Goalie Stuart Skinner allowed five goals and was pulled from the game in the third period. The Oilers also didn't look their best on defense, as the team committed a slew of penalties. Evander Kane had 16 penalty minutes and had a few things to say about the officiating after the game.

“They seem to get away with it more than we do. It's tough to find the line. They're doing just as much stuff as we are,” Kane said. “There seems to be a little bit more attention on our group.”

On offense, Oilers captain Connor McDavid and star winger Leon Draisaitl finished the contest without a point, and they know they have to play better if they want the team to have a chance at winning the series. With Game 4 upcoming, it almost feels like a must-win situation for the Oilers, and the hope is that they can fix things on both sides of the ice sooner rather than later.