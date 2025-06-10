Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane wasn't happy that his team lost Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Part of the reason why he was upset is because his team got beat soundly, 6-1. Kane also wasn't pleased with how the officials treated him and his teammates in the game.

Kane was assessed 16 penalty minutes in the contest, but insists the Florida Panthers didn't get under the players' skin.

“No, I don't think so. I think the game obviously got out of hand at the end there. That stuff is going to happen. You look at some of the calls and whatnot, [and] obviously some of them are frustrating,” Kane said, per ESPN.

Kane had more penalty minutes in Game 3 (16) than he had in his previous 17 playoff games combined, per the outlet. The Oilers winger thought the referees were unfairly targeting his club and not Florida.

“They seem to get away with it more than we do. It's tough to find the line. They're doing just as much stuff as we are,” Kane added. “There seems to be a little bit more attention on our group.”

The Oilers now find themselves with their backs against a wall. Florida leads the Stanley Cup Final series 2-1, and have two consecutive wins.

The Oilers got penalized frequently in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

Article Continues Below

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final was marred by penalties from both teams, but the Oilers truly paid for it. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner got pulled after allowing five goals. He was also penalized for delay of game in the third period.

“I thought we got away from our game,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “Part of that it's due to chasing it a little bit. Part of that is obviously a credit to them. They played well. You find yourself in a hole, you're going to do some uncharacteristic things, and I thought we got away from our game a little bit there.”

McDavid and his teammate Leon Draisaitl were both shut out of any points in Game 3.

“Obviously it wasn't our best. Not our best at all. I don't think our best has shown up all series long,” McDavid said, “but it's coming.”

Game 4 is in Florida on Thursday.