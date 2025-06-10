Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final has gone off the rails in the third period as the frustration has clearly boiled over for the Edmonton Oilers. The Florida Panthers got off to a strong start with two goals in the first period, and they never looked back. After going up 5-1 in the third period, it was clear that there wasn't going to be a big comeback by the Oilers. Tempers flared late in the game, and a line brawl broke out.

GAME 3 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL HAS TURNED INTO A LINE BRAWL 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/pdDkUNh5yZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

This game is essentially over as the Panthers are going to take Game 3, but there could still be some fireworks down the stretch.

After Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers were feeling good with a 1-0 series lead. However, things have changed quickly as the Panthers are now in control of this series with the big lead in Game 3. After taking Game 2 of the series on the road, the Panthers claimed home-ice advantage in the series. However, the Oilers have a chance to take it back with a win in Game 4.

The first two games of this series went to overtime, but Game 3 was the complete opposite end of the spectrum. Florida got off to a strong start in this one, and it never looked back as it is going to cruise to victory in this game. The Panthers ended up adding another late in goal in the third period to make it 6-1, and they will officially be up 2-1 in the series at the conclusion of the game.

Edmonton will look to regain some momentum when Game 4 rolls around on Thursday night. The two teams will get underway at 8:00 ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. If the Panthers take Game 4, the Oilers are going to be heading home staring at a 3-1 deficit in the series. They need to win Game 4.