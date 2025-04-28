The Edmonton Oilers forced overtime in Game 4 on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored the second of his two goals to give his team a chance. It was a chance the team would not waste, as Leon Draisaitl put home the overtime winner.

The Oilers applied pressure throughout the overtime period. Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper turned aside as many shots as he could on Sunday night. In the end, he couldn't keep them all out. Draisaitl picked his spot as the former Hart Trophy winner so often does. His goal gave the Oilers a 4-3 win and tied this first-round series at 2-2.

LEON DRAISAITL IS THE OVERTIME HERO 😤 THE OILERS EVEN THE SERIES AT 2️⃣ GAMES APIECE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cC8mpMWTbO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Oilers needed this win in a big way. They entered Game 4 trailing two games to one in the series. A loss would have put Edmonton in a bad predicament. They would have needed to win three of the next four games away from home to clinch the series. This is a tall task for any team, even for a roster with the sort of talent the Oilers have.

Edmonton has experience with the Kings in the postseason. In fact, this is the fourth straight year the teams have clashed in the first round. The Kings have lost all three of those matchups. Last year, they put up little resistance as the Oilers won the series in five games. Edmonton went on to face the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Both teams have their eyes on the Stanley Cup in 2025. However, their immediate focus must be on the tasks ahead of them. The Oilers may have mounted a comeback in this matchup. But their work is certainly far from complete. The Oilers and Kings face in Game 5 on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.