The Edmonton Oilers won Game 3 against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. However, Edmonton needed to keep up the pressure if they wanted to win the series. Los Angeles held a 2-1 series lead following Game 3, and it seemed as if they would take Game 4 as well. That's when defenseman Evan Bouchard saved the day, at least for now.

The Oilers had the puck in the offensive zone as the clock ticked away. They trailed the Kings 3-2 in Game 4, making a goal in these final seconds an absolute necessity. Eventually, the puck found its way back to the point and on Bouchard's stick. He took a shot, and the Oilers star did not miss his mark.

BOUCHARD SCORES AGAIN. TIE GAME WITH LESS THAN 30 SECONDS LEFT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0lW2OgJnn8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is a developing story. More details to follow.