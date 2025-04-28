The Edmonton Oilers won Game 3 against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. However, Edmonton needed to keep up the pressure if they wanted to win the series. Los Angeles held a 2-1 series lead following Game 3, and it seemed as if they would take Game 4 as well. That's when defenseman Evan Bouchard saved the day, at least for now.

The Oilers had the puck in the offensive zone as the clock ticked away. They trailed the Kings 3-2 in Game 4, making a goal in these final seconds an absolute necessity. Eventually, the puck found its way back to the point and on Bouchard's stick. He took a shot, and the Oilers star did not miss his mark.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.