The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, 5-4. In what turned out to be an incredible hockey game, Leon Draisaitl proved to be the hero.

A little more than midway through overtime, Draisaitl beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky five-hole for the overtime game-winner. In doing so, he became the first player in NHL history to score four overtime playoff goals in the same postseason.

The Oilers evened the Stanley Cup Finals at two wins apiece. But how they did it was nearly inconceivable.

The Florida Panthers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. The Panthers crowd in Sunrise, Florida was going bonkers, as it appeared they would cruise to another victory. They embarrassed the Oilers in Game 3, 6-1.

But Edmonton showed some incredible resiliency. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch made a stunning decision between periods to pull his starting goalie, Stuart Skinner. It was the second game in a row he was chased from the net. But Knoblauch looks like a genius now after Calvin Pickard played phenomenal in net, stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

During the second period, the team played energized. They scored three goals in succession, tying the game up heading into the third.

During a wild back-and-forth third period, it was the Oilers that took the lead. Jake Walman blasted a mean slap shot past Bobrovsky short side for the 4-3 lead. Edmonton was mere seconds away from tying up the series. But in this series, no lead is safe.

The Panthers scored with just 19 seconds remaining, as Sam Reinhart beat Pickard for the tying goal. That sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, Pickard made the save of the series, and probably of his life, robbing Sam Bennett of the game-winner. That set the stage for Draisaitl. With the win, the Oilers made history themselves.

They became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit after the first period in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Game 5 is slated for Saturday 8pm ET in Edmonton with the series even 2-2.